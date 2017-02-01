NY sues Charter Communications, Spectrum over internet speeds

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging that the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter's subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable.

The lawsuit claims the company failed to address network problems that led to slower-than-promised speeds. It seeks compensation for customers.

Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, plans to detail the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday in New York City.

Last year, Schneiderman's office asked Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter to fix the problems following its acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

In a statement, Charter says it is "disappointed" that Schneiderman is suing the company over promises made by Time Warner before the acquisition. It says it's making "substantial" investments to upgrade the system.

