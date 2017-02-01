Daycare posts sign to parents: 'Get off your phone'

- A day care in Texas has one message to parents picking up their children: Get off your phone. And it’s going viral.

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz was picking up her kids at the day care outside Houston on Friday afternoon when she spotted a new sign welcoming her at the door.

The sign read: “You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!! Your child is happy to see you! Are you not happy to see your child??”

It continued: “We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy…” and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!”

