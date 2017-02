Missing Port Richey toddler found in Orlando News Amber Alert after toddler taken from Port Richey daycare 2-year-old Bane Wheeler has been found in Orlando.

That's according to Pasco County Sheriff's Deputies.

Officials say Wheeler and his father, Daniel Wheeler, were found at a Family Dollar.

The sheriff's office believes Bane Wheeler was taken from his daycare along U.S. 19 by his father just before 10 this morning.

Deputies are still investigating the incident to see if a crime was committed.

So far no charges have been filed.