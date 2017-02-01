2 cases of measles reported in New Jersey

- A second case of measles has been reported in New Jersey.

The NJ State Department of Health says a 7-month-old baby from Passaic County contracted the disease while traveling abroad.

NJ.com reports that the infant, who was not vaccinated, was seen by doctors at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital and St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively.

Officials are warning that the child may have exposed others during the two hospital visits. Health officials are working to determine which individuals may have been put at risk to exposure.

Officials say this case is not related to another case that was publicized Jan. 27.

"It is a very infectious disease," says Dr. Roshini Raj. "You can get it from being near someone who is coughing or sneezing. It starts with cough, runny nose and itchy red rash. It can progress to pneumonia which can be fatal."

If you think you might have been exposed to the measles, contact your doctor.

"The most important thing is to get vaccinated if you haven't been vaccinated. Most people are vaccinated. It starts at 1 year of age," says Dr. Raj.