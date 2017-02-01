Boston bombing survivor engaged to rescuer

- Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia is engaged to Boston firefighter Mike Materia.

In April 2013, Sdoia was nearing the finish line when a bomb exploded. She was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where she had her right leg amputated.

Materia rode along in the ambulance and remained by Sdoia's side.

Two months later, the pair went on their first date.

Materia proposed to Sdoia last month during a trip to Nantucket Island with the help of a dog.

Materia had the words "Mike Wants To Know If You'll Marry Him" etched onto its tag.

On Wednesday, Sdoia is taking part in the annual Empire State Building Run-Up.

In March, the couple plans to release a book called 'Perfect Strangers.'