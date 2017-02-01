Florida couple ordered to remove cross from yard News Florida couple ordered to remove cross from yard Larry and Rose Kehoe never thought the roughly 12-inch, white cross would cause controversy when they put it in their Central Florida front yard. But someone in the neighborhood apparently did not like it and filed an anonymous complaint with the community's Community Standards office.

They showed up at the Kehoe's house and told them "lawn ornaments" of any kind are not allowed under homeowner's rules and that the cross had to come down. The rules state: "Lawn ornaments or yard art generally refer to manmade items located anywhere outside the structure or footprint of the home."

What was once in the center of his lawn is now in the bushes by his front door.

Lawns are well-kept and meticulously groomed in the planned development. A spokesman for the board would not go on camera but released a copy of the deed restictions rules and said they are "content neutral" as far as what constitues a lawn ornament and did not single out the cross. The rules state that "Lawn ornaments are prohibited, except for seasons displays not exceeding a thirty (30) day duration."

The Kehoes say they will fight to allow the cross back into the center of their yard.