Federal child porn charges possible for Weiner: report

- Federal prosecutors are reportedly considering child pornography charges against former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the disgraced former Democratic representative is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for sexually explicit text messages he exchanged with 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Weiner was forced to resign from Congress after he repeatedly lied about extra-marital affairs including those wit

Weiner's electronic devices were seized by federal investigators, added the WSJ.

Last year, the Daily Mail reported that Weiner had exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos with the girl.

At the time, the former lawmaker told Fox 5 NY that he believed he was a victim of a hoax although he did not specifically deny communicating with the teen.

According to the teen, Weiner, 51, asked her to undress and encouraged her to touch herself and say his name over video chat, reported the Daily Mail.

The most serious charge- production of child pornography- carries a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Other charges could include receipt of child pornography, which carries a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, and possession of child pornography, which has no mandatory minimum.