Brooklyn doctor stuck in Sudan after travel ban News Brooklyn doctor stuck in Sudan after travel ban A Brooklyn community-based hospital is short one doctor after he was stopped from flying back from the Sudan even though his visa and paperwork were in order. Now his union and City Council member are fighting to bring him back.

Sudanese-born Dr. Kamal Fadlalla, 33, is in his second year of residency at Brooklyn's Interfaith Hospital with these doctors, who now want him back. He was about to catch his flight to JFK when he was told he was not allowed to fly to the United States.

We reached out via FaceTime to Dr. Falalla in Medani, Sudan. He said he does not know what to do.

Even though Dr. Falalla has a green card, an apartment, bank accounts and tends to patients in Brooklyn, he was banned by the president's immigration executive order from returning. Sudan is one of the seven countries on the 90-day ban list.

Dr. Mazin Khalid, his colleague, said he fears the career his friend has worked so hard for will suffer and so will those who depend on him in Brooklyn.

City Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr., who represents Bed-Stuy, said, "President Trump puts America lives in danger by blocking doctors like Dr. Kamal Fadlalla from returning to the USA."