Sharpton's group protests at Trump Tower News Sharpton's group protests at Trump Tower As the new Supreme Court justice nomination was being made, the National Action Network -- a group committed to the fight for civil rights -- staged a planned protest outside Trump Tower.

From the sidewalk on the corner of 57 Street and 5 Avenue in Midtown Manhattan to the street, protesters were outnumbered by the NYPD who warned those who did not clear the road would be arrested. After a brief moment of silence, cops put 11 people in zip ties and lead them to a waiting police bus.

While the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch was concern, the primary message was distaste with the president as a whole.