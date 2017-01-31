Trump's New York supporters satisfied so far News Trump's New York supporters satisfied so far Staten Island business owner Robert Lubelli voted for Donald Trump in the November election and doesn't regret it for a second.

President Trump and his recent executive orders involving immigration have sparked protests all over the country, backlash from many politicians and instilled fear in immigrants across the globe. But we spoke to people in Staten Island who say that the president is living up to their expectations.

Retired NYPD lieutenant Jaime Ortiz invited us into his home in the New Dorp section. Despite his Hispanic roots and the fact that some family members fear the Trump administration, he is a supporter mostly because of his history working as a cop and facing criminals who he says were undocumented.

The Trump supporters we spoke with tell me that whether or not people agree with the president and his actions there is no denying that he's living up to many of his campaign promises. They say they expect our country to be in a much better place four years from now and that skeptics will just have to wait and see.