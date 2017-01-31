Travel order strands Long Island man in Saudi Arabia News Travel order strands Long Island man in Saudi Arabia Barbara Gundrum, of Long Island, says her husband, Abdulelah Othman, went to his native country, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month to visit family but as of this weekend he hasn't been able to return.

Even though he has a green card and was born and raised in Saudi, he has a Yemeni passport, which he inherited from his father's country of origin. And Yemen is one of seven countries included in President Trump's travel ban.

He called his wife from the airport on Tuesday and described chaos and confusion.

U.S. government officials are trying to help Othman and hundreds of others stranded overseas but have so far been unsuccessful. Gundrum hopes Trump will change his mind. It's a test of true strength neither of them wanted to take.