Man beaten by ex-police chief to be freed

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) -- A thief who was beaten and threatened by a Long Island police chief will be freed from prison.
Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.
Burke beat up Loeb at a police station in 2012 in retaliation for the crime.
He covered up the assault for years, but pleaded guilty last year and is serving a nearly 4-year prison term.
Loeb was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. His attorney argued that the plea be vacated because of perjured police testimony.
Newsday reports that Loeb will be freed Tuesday after a special prosecutor agrees to vacate his conviction.
