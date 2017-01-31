Man beaten by ex-police chief to be freed

Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, Long Island, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Ex-Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. Burke beat up Loeb in retaliation. (Suffolk County PD)
 
Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was indicted Wednesday in a federal probe for allegedly covering up an assault.
 
FILE - Former Suffolk County Chief of Department James Burke plead guilty to charges of violating a man's civil rights and orchestrating a cover-up of the crime. (FOX 5 NY)
 
Chief of Department James Burke
 
Posted:Jan 31 2017 10:12AM EST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:17AM EST

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) -- A thief who was beaten and threatened by a Long Island police chief will be freed from prison.

Christopher Loeb, of Smithtown, was jailed after he stole a duffel bag containing sex toys and police equipment from the vehicle of Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.

Burke beat up Loeb at a police station in 2012 in retaliation for the crime.

He covered up the assault for years, but pleaded guilty last year and is serving a nearly 4-year prison term.

Loeb was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. His attorney argued that the plea be vacated because of perjured police testimony.

Newsday reports that Loeb will be freed Tuesday after a special prosecutor agrees to vacate his conviction.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

