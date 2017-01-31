School Early Dismissals

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 31 2017 09:57AM EST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:01AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Tri-State Region, schools in more than a dozen districts are reporting early dismissals.

For a complete list, visit this LINK: http://www.fox5ny.com/closings 

 

