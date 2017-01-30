Protest held outside Supreme Court against Trump's travel ban News Protest held outside Supreme Court against Trump's travel ban Hundreds of protesters along with House and Senate Democrats gathered outside of the Supreme Court Monday evening calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order to temporarily ban travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Hundreds of protesters along with House and Senate Democrats gathered outside of the Supreme Court Monday evening calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order to temporarily ban travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke in front of the Supreme Court and led the crowd of protesters in a rendition of “This Land is Your Land.”

"What the president did undermines our values and is not in support of the oath of office that we take -- to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," said Pelosi.

Schumer and Pelosi were joined by dozens of other lawmakers on the steps of the Supreme Court. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called Trump's executive order an "unconstitutional attack on fundamental American principles."

The lawmakers could barely be heard above the chants from the crowd, which included "Do your job" and "No ban, no wall."

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York promised the crowd the Democrats would "fight with everything we have and we will win."

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon led the crowd in a chant of "Tear down that ban."

Hundreds carried signs with slogans like "Dissent Is Patriotic," ''Impeach" and "This Is What Democracy Looks Like."

Trump has defended his order and said on Twitter that only 109 people were detained and held for questioning during the first 24 hours after it was issued. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump's order was "about the safety of America."

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Information from the Associated Press used in this report.