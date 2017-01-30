Travel ban may force parents to miss son's wedding day in Charlotte News Travel ban impacts engaged couple in Charlotte A Charlotte couple may have to say their "I do's" without two of the most important guests because of the travel ban in place from seven majority Muslim countries into the United States.

Tiffany Burgin and Amirahmad Zare got engaged and started planning their wedding, but now Amir’s parents may not be allowed to see their son’s big day.

“I can’t go back, they can’t come here. It’s very sad to feel like this that your family is separated into two parts, a part of my family is here and the other part of my family is in Iran,” Amir tells FOX 46 Charlotte.

Tiffany has never met her future in-laws Hossein Zare and Maryam Rezaei. Amir has not seen his parents in the four years he’s been working on his PhD at UNC Charlotte.

When the couple got engaged, they knew they wanted Amir’s parents to come to North Carolina from Iran for their big day in May.

“You want your family there for your wedding and that’s important to both of us,” Tiffany said.

However an executive order by President Trump instituting a travel ban to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, is causing uncertainty. Tiffany and Amir don’t know if his parents will be able to get travel visas in time.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing.”

UNC Charlotte and Davidson College have issued warnings advising international students, faculty and staff from the affected countries not to travel outside the U.S. until further notice.

UNC Charlotte tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the ban affects about 90 students.

“I know several people, couples that spilt, where the father is here and his wife and child are in Iran. Now they’re stuck there for another three months.”

The White House is vigorously defending President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions, as protests spread throughout the country.

Former President Obama slammed the executive order saying he "fundamentally disagrees" with discriminating against individuals because of faith or religion.

Tiffany and Amir aren’t giving up. They’ve called United States senators, determined to have Amir’s parents there for their son’s wedding day.

“We’ll make the best of what happens. We hope for the best, you get one life so we’re going to do the best we can.”

Whether you are for or against the order, you can get results by voicing your opinion on the matter. Contact your local representative here: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/NC