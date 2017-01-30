Bobcat escapes from DC's National Zoo

- A female bobcat is missing from the Smithsonian's National Zoo in DC. In a press release Monday afternoon, the Zoo said the bobcat, which is named Ollie, has escaped her enclosure.

Ollie was last counted at 7:30 am Monday morning by a keeper. The Zoo says keepers routinely check all of the animals first thing in the morning. At 10:40 am, keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding, but Ollie didn't come.

Animal care staff immediately searched for her, but she has not been found. The Zoo says they are now taking measures to attract Ollie back to her enclosure, as it is believed she may return to her familiar grounds for food and shelter.

The area around the bobcat exhibit is closed as the Zoo says the bobcat will likely stay hidden from humans.

Ollie is approximately 25 pounds, and was born in the wild. She is estimated to be about 7 years old, according to the Zoo.

The Zoo cautions that anyone who sees the bobcat should not approach her. Instead, if you see Ollie, you should immediately call (202) 633-7362.

The Zoo says there is no imminent danger to guests or the general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but her escape could pose a threat to birds or small pets. For more about the species, please visit the Bobcat section of the Zoo’s website.