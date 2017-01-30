Brits petition for cancelation of Trump visit

NEW YORK - An anti-Donald Trump petition is gaining momentum in the United Kingdom.
More than one million people are asking Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel Trump's state visit to avoid "embarrassment" to the Queen.
Downing Street says it won't be rescinding its invitation.
The official British Parliament petition website had registered more than 1.4 million signatures by Monday afternoon.
Government responds to all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures, according to the website.
Over 1 million people have signed. @theresa_may we will not back down, cancel state visit and condemn the #Muslimban https://t.co/ySphksOliV— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 30, 2017