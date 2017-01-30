Brits petition for cancelation of Trump visit

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint news conference at the White House Friday. May is first head of state to visit the Trump White House.

An anti-Donald Trump petition is gaining momentum in the U.K. More than one million people are asking Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel the Trump's state visit to avoid "embarrassment" to the Queen.

- An anti-Donald Trump petition is gaining momentum in the United Kingdom.

More than one million people are asking Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel Trump's state visit to avoid "embarrassment" to the Queen.

Downing Street says it won't be rescinding its invitation.

The official British Parliament petition website had registered more than 1.4 million signatures by Monday afternoon.

Government responds to all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures, according to the website.