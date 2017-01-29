France wins Miss Universe contest

A new Miss Universe has been crowned.
Iris Mittenaere of France has won the title as Miss Universe.
This is France’s second time winning the Miss Universe pageant.
This year’s contest took place in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines and was hosted by Steve Harvey for a second year despite him famously announcing the wrong winner during last year’s ceremony.
Eighty-six candidates vied for the crown, which was held by Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines.
1st runner up was Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, and Colombia’s Andrea Tovar was announced as 2nd runner up.