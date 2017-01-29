France wins Miss Universe contest

Miss Universe contestant Iris Mittenaere of France parades during the preliminary competition in the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

A new Miss Universe has been crowned.

Iris Mittenaere of France has won the title as Miss Universe.

This is France’s second time winning the Miss Universe pageant.

This year’s contest took place in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines and was hosted by Steve Harvey for a second year despite him famously announcing the wrong winner during last year’s ceremony.

Eighty-six candidates vied for the crown, which was held by Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines.

1st runner up was Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, and Colombia’s Andrea Tovar was announced as 2nd runner up.