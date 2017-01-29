Shots fired at mosque in Quebec City, at least 5 dead

Police in Quebec City responded to a shooting that took place outside of a mosque on Sunday.

Five are reported killed while others are injured during an evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec City police spokeman Constable Pierre Poirier said two people have been arrested.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out his condolensces to the victims and their families.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

