Shots fired at mosque in Quebec City, at least 5 dead

Posted:Jan 29 2017 09:42PM EST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 10:55PM EST

Police in Quebec City responded to a shooting that took place outside of a mosque on Sunday.

Five are reported killed while others are injured during an evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec City police spokeman Constable Pierre Poirier said two people have been arrested.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out his condolensces to the victims and their families.

 

 

