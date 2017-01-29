Timeline of Trump's Executive Order to nationwide protests News Timeline of Trump's Executive Order to nationwide protests The President's Executive Orders set the stage for a very turbulent weekend.

The President's Executive Orders set the stage for a very turbulent weekend.

“We don't want them here. We want to make sure we're not admitting in to our country the same threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” he said.

It started Friday.

President Trump signed the executive order that shut the door to travelers from seven countries for 90 days.

By Saturday morning, the news set off a firestorm.

A small protest began at JFK Airport after reports emerged that some with green cards or other visas were being detained at Terminal four.

The crowd grew.

Members of Congress even showed up.

"We were told neither their attorneys nor we could see them until they were paroled into the country – if they get paroled,” said Representative Jerry Nadler.

Hours later, the first detainee emerged.

He was an interpreter working for the U.S. government in Iraq.

"When I came here, they say no. They treated me as if I broke the rules. I was really surprised," said Hameed Darweesh.

Meanwhile, the protests spread to other major airports in Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Civil rights lawyers took the case to an emergency court hearing in Brooklyn, where a crowd of supporters gathered and swelled into the hundreds.

By late Saturday night, they had reason to celebrate.

Cheers erupted after a federal judge granted an emergency nationwide stay to temporarily allow those with valid visas to remain in the U.S.

“I think the president is attempting to divide us, and I think we are, the people here especially, who came to the airport to protest and to stand up for these people are saying we are not going to be defined by that,” said ACLU Attorney Andre Segura.