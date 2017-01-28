Federal judge halts immigration ban

- U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly has granted an emergency stay for the citizens in transit from the seven countries named in President Trump’s executive order.

The emergency stay was granted Saturday night after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries who were detained at airports due to Trump’s order.

Donnelly said that removing the refugees would cause 'irreplaceable harm' rather than benefiting the country, which was what President Trump claimed the order would do.

The American Civil Liberties Union simply tweeted, "Victory!!!"

Under the federal judge’s ruling, citizens of the seven countries with a Muslim majority who have arrived in the U.S. or are in transit and hold valid visas can legally enter the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.