Police stop bank robbery in Queens

- Two men tied up bank tellers at in a bank Saturday morning, but police arrived before they could leave.

The robbery took place at a Chase bank in Jamaica Estates Saturday morning. The two men barged into the bank and tied up the employees with zip ties while trying to make their way into the teller windows.

Luckily one of the employees was able to activate the silent panic alarm, alerting police who came quickly and stopped the robbers before they were able to leave.

Police surrounded the suspects, who surrendered before anyone got injured.

There were no customers at the time, and the branch remained closed for the day.