Protesters voice outrage against Trump at JFK Airport News Protesters voice outrage against Trump at JFK Airport The eyes of the world are on JFK Airport.

Protestors expressed their outrage and stood ground outside after at least 12 travelers were detained inside.

The uproar came one day after the president signed his controversial 'Extreme Vetting' order that he said will help keep radical extremists out of our country.

Protestors have been chanting "Let them in."

They are here to stay and put up a fight.

"Mr. President, what you have done is un-American. It is creating confusion,” said Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez

"They are being unlawfully detained under very unclear authority,” said Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

One of the detained was Hameed Darweesh, an Iraqi translator who helped the United States government. Darweesh was detained Friday night when he arrived at JFK with a valid special immigrant visa. He was released Saturday afternoon.

"When I came here, they said no. They treated me as I broke the rules. I was really surprised,” said Darweesh.

Darweesh flew in with his wife and three children who were allowed into the country. He said he didn't sleep all night and didn't know why he was detained.

Lawyers, advocates, and U.S representatives told Fox 5 there are another 11 people being held at JFK. They have only been able to speak to one other detainee so far.

"We know another is an Iraqi refugee his detained his wife. His wife has a green card. He landed last night, and they would not allow him to leave," said Beck Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Heller said this isn't only happening JFK, but also at other airports around the country. She said hundreds will be detained and arrested.