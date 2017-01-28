Immigrant communities outraged by Trump's immigration restriction News Immigrant communities outraged by Trump’s immigration restriction Many immigrant communities are outraged with Trump's plans to restrict immigration.

Many immigrant communities are outraged with Trump's plans to restrict immigration.

Trump said, "This is the protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.”

With a stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump slammed the U.S.’s door.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want them here,” he said.

The extreme measures included the suspension of almost all refugee admissions for four months, indefinitely barring entry for some Syrians, halting entry of citizens from several Muslim-majority countries, and giving priority for admission to Christian refugees.

At a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, the move met with anger and frustration.

Despite many opposing the decision, several GOP leaders on Capitol Hill support the decision.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said, “President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.

The ACLU, however, called the order unconstitutional while other critics said it could be ineffective.

"The countries that actually produced the terrorists that attacked us on September 11th are not on that list," said Mark Hetfield of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

The increased focus on immigration also made an impact on many immigrants already in the United States on the path to citizenship.

"We're talking about policies and executive orders that are of immediate impact to families," said Diana Reyna, Deputy Brooklyn Borough President

The Brooklyn Borough President's office along with Catholic charities and New York lawyers for the public interest hosted a naturalization clinic where organizers said they've seen a 40% increase in applications over the last few weeks.

"There's a lot of fear right now. I think that all of our communities are concerned,” said Annamaria SantaMaria of the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest.

Iran has responded by saying it will retaliate by limiting visas for American tourists.