Canadian Prime Minister welcomes refugees to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to President Trump’s refugee ban.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday, “To those fleeing persecution, terror, and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada”

Trudeau’s openness to refugees come after President Trump signed an order that was said to protect the nation from “radical Islamic terrors.”

