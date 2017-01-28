Canadian Prime Minister welcomes refugees to Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Havana University in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Trudeau is on an official visit to Cuba. (Enrique De La Osa, Pool photo via AP)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 28 2017 05:46PM EST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 05:46PM EST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to President Trump’s refugee ban.

Trudeau tweeted Saturday, “To those fleeing persecution, terror, and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada”

Trudeau’s openness to refugees come after President Trump signed an order that was said to protect the nation from “radical Islamic terrors.”

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

