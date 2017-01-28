Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to be honored in public memorial service

The mother and daughter duo will have a public memorial honoring their lives and achievements.

Fisher’s brother, Todd announced on his website, that family, friends, and fans can all come together to celebrate Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds during a service that will take place on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Todd wrote, “On Saturday, March 25th, there will be a public memorial for my Mother, Debbie Reynolds, and my sister, Carrie Fisher at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theater. We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first serve basis. There are no tickets. It is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Carrie, who was best known for her role in the “Star Wars” film series as Princess Leia, died at the age of 60. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, known for starring in films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” died a day after at the age of 84.