New Yorkers working with Doctors Without Borders News New Yorkers working with Doctors Without Borders In a fast-paced city like New York, it can be hard to focus on anything other than your job, your family or whatever else you have going on. But there are a lot of unsung heroes in this concrete jungle who still find time to make a difference.

Michelle Mays is a Harlem resident who joined Doctors Without Borders in 2008, first as a nurse before transitioning into a coordinator role. That means she manages all different types of projects abroad to help with medical emergencies. Haiti in 2010 was one of her toughest missions.

In Chelsea, you'll find the only U.S. office for Doctors Without Borders. The nonprofit provides emergency medical care to millions of people in more than 60 countries. For Michelle, giving back is rewarding, but also heartbreaking at times when she feels like she just can't give enough.

Sometimes Michelle works in as many as 5 countries in one year. Just this past year she was in Nigeria, Kenya and Georgia, just to name a few. Her advice for New Yorkers living in this fast-paced city is to just be informed and be aware of all the struggles people face around the world.