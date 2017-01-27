Brooklyn daycare center abruptly closes News Brooklyn daycare center abruptly closes More than 30 families are left in limbo after Sunflower Daycare center in Brooklyn suddenly closed for good. According to the parents and staff, the owner of the daycare, Ilene Lieberman, had been sick and her children stepped in to help run the daycare. But last week Lieberman passed away. The parents had all paid months in advance. They told Fox 5 they are out almost $100,000 in total and the workers haven't been paid for weeks.

The parents are left scrambling to find a solution. The daycare was supposed to shut Friday, January 20, but the Department of Health who gave them an extension until Friday, January 27.

Fox 5 reached out to the Department of Health, which said that all day cares have to have a licensed provider onsite. If a daycare provider dies, the license is void.

The Attorney General's Office said it has received a number of complaints from parents and are reviewing them. But not fast enough for these parents.

The parents will be meeting this weekend to figure out what else they can do they just hope the Department Of Health will give them an extension so they can find a permanent solution

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the parents to help the staff of Sunflower Daycare. To help log on to gofundme.com/savesunflower.