Measles exposure risk in Jersey City

- Health officials in New Jersey are warning about the potential for a measles outbreak. A New Jersey man who contracted the highly contagious disease while traveling overseas sis recovering at home.

Officials said that he may have exposed people at several public places in Jersey City between January 16 and January 24, 2017.

If you visited any of the locations listed below, the Health Department urges you to speak to your doctor about the risk of develiping the illness. "An individual who may have been exposed could develop symptoms as late as February 14, 2017," the Health Department said. "Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes."

If you haven't been vaccinated or have never had measles, you are at risk if you are exposed to the virus.

"Two doses of measles vaccine is more than 99 percent effective in preventing measles," according to Dr. Christina Tan, a state epidemiologist.

Locations of potential exposure include:

Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306:

January 20-January 21, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

January 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

PATH Stations: Journal Square and Newport AND PATH Train: Journal Square - 33rd St Line

January 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

January 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310

January 17, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

January 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ 07310

January 17, between 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

145 Harborside, Plaza 2, Jersey City, NJ 07331

January 19, between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

LabCorp, 600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306

January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306

January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

Duane Reade (Journal Square), 1 Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306

January 19, between 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Square 1 (Restaurant), 283 St Pauls Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306

January 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.