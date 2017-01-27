Book share on the subway News Book share on the subway On a day when the subway can feel crowded and dreary, Brooklyn women Rosy and Hollie are coming to the rescue by encouraging New Yorkers to enter another world while they ride the train.

The pair runs the nonprofit called Books on the Subway to do exactly what the name suggests. The women leave books inside train cars and on platform benches for riders to pick up and read for free.

Rosy and Hollie get all their books through donations. The women then carefully place the books throughout the subway system, usually in the mornings before heading to their day jobs in advertising.

Rosy and Hollie hope everything they're doing will inspire others to give back to the straphangers of New York. A sticker with a hashtag is on every book. They want people who find the books to read them and return them, put them anywhere on a train or in a station, take a picture and hashtag it. That way they can keep track of where the books go.

So if you find one of their books, don't forget to take a picture and post it on social media with the hashtag #booksonthesubway. For now this dynamic duo hands out about 20 books a day. They'd love for that number to grow.