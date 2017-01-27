Trump, Mexican president hold 1-hour call about wall

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump and the president of Mexico have spent one hour talking on the phone amid rising tensions over Trump's proposed wall along the border.



Trump confirmed the call was made during a news conference on Friday.



Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president said Thursday that he was canceling the visit.



He canceled after Trump moved forward with plans to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for construction.



Following the cancellation, Trump's spokesman said the White House would seek to pay for the border wall by slapping a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico -- as well as other countries with a trade deficit with the U.S. The White House later cast the proposal as just one option to pay for the wall.



The two administration officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the call publicly.

