Jersey City firehouse burglarized while firefighters on call [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The firehouse at 468 Ocean Ave. in Jersey City, home to Engine 22 Tower Ladder 4, was broken into Thursday night. (FOX 5 NY) News Jersey City firehouse burglarized while firefighters on call The firehouse at 468 Ocean Ave. in Jersey City, home to Engine 22 Tower Ladder 4, was broken into Thursday night. Thieves took off with firefighters' laptops, cell phones, money and credit cards, according to fire officials.

Thieves took off with laptops, cell phones, money, credit cards and identification cards at about 8:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Firefighters were out on a call of a second-alarm fire when the fire house was burglarized.

A man unable to walk was trapped on the second floor of the burning building, said Deputy Chief Wayne McCarthy. Members of Engine 22 Tower Ladder 4 rescued him before returning to the burglarized fire house.

"This is very disheartening for this community, after they made such a heroic rescue, is very shameful," said McCarthy.

Police in Jersey City are investigating the robbery.