Study: Cats are as smart as dogs News Study: Cats are as smart as dogs It's been said that there are cat people and dog people. And along with those allegiances, owners of each species have often been convinced of their pet's superior intelligence. Well a new study suggests that cats and dogs may be more similar than we think.

Scientists in Japan have determined that cats have episodic memories reflecting details about precise moments in time that were previously thought to be particular to humans and dogs.

Cat therapist Carol Wilbourne says her extensive interactions with cats back up the research.

So whether your proclivities tend toward the canine or feline you can now rest assured that your best friend is smart.