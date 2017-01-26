'Doomsday Clock' moved closer to apocalypse

- Scientists and scholars from the non-profit group-Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists- announced Thursday that they had moved the "Doomsday Clock" from three minutes to two minutes and thirty seconds before midnight.

The symbolic clock is set by the group as a way of alerting the world of apocalypse.

The "clock" is now set the closest it's been to midnight since 1953 when the hydrogen bomb was first tested.

"Never before has the Bulletin decided to advance the clock largely because of the statements of a single person. But when that person is the new president of the United States, his words matter," David Titley and Lawrence M. Krauss of the Bulletin wrote in an New York Times op-ed.

Members of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists addressed the media at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.