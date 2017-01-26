World Citizen: Thai food News World Citizen: Thai food With so many things to offer the tourist and traveler alike, Thailand's most popular cultural export may be its cuisine.

With so many things to offer the tourist and traveler alike, Thailand's most popular cultural export may be its cuisine. "Thai food" can be found in almost every country, city, and neighborhood on the globe. Fresh, quick, and simply complex may be the best way to describe this explosion of culinary brilliance. Fitz travels to the hills of rural Chiang Ria and sits down for a traditional meal with member of the Karen tribe and gains a better understanding of life in "Rice Country".

Then, Fitz Henley sits down for an authentic home cooked Thai meal at an Eco Friendly home stay called "Bambuh". His trip to Thailand fell on our holiday of Thanksgiving. From Garden to table, Fitz and friends enjoy one special dining experience in the magical country he's been exploring.