Border Patrol chief resigns

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan listens as he testifies during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning border protection, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan listens as he testifies during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning border protection, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Posted:Jan 26 2017 01:00PM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 01:02PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that's in charge of securing America's borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents have been told that Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It's not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn't authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan's departure comes a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories