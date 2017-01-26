Video: Texas teacher shoots water gun at Trump projection

- Video is circulating online of a woman, reportedly a teacher from Texas, firing a water gun at a projected image of President Donald Trump during the inauguration last week.

In the eight second clip originally posted to Instagram, the teacher holds the water gun in her right hand and aims it at the image. She screams at the start of the fake assassination, “Die!”

It is not clear if students were in the classroom.

The GatewayPundit.com reported that Secret Service agents in Irving, Texas were aware of the video.

The video was posted to the account of Payal Modi @payelemm and later removed.

The caption reportedly read: "Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like….#no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday”