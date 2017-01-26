2 dead in Queen Creek house fire; cause of fire unknown News 2 dead in Queen Creek house fire; cause of fire unknown Two people are dead from a house fire in Queen Creek this afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown, and investigations are underway.

MCSO found two bodies inside on the second floor, but the identities of the victims have not been identified. FOX 10's Marcy Jones spoke to the neighbors about the family, and they said the community is close.

Neighbor Scott Gifford attempted to help the father of the home save the two people trapped inside.

"I kind of smelled something that wasn't a barbeque, and I noticed smoke coming out of the house," said Gifford.

He noticed the father of the family run around the side of the house.

"I yelled, 'hey is everything ok?' and he didn't say anything. At that point, I saw the flames coming out more and I took off and ran around to the front," said Gifford. "I met him at the front door, the front door was open and the flames were too hot. We just couldn't get in."

Gifford said he knows the mother and the 11-year-old son lived in the house.

"She did everything she could to take care of Josh. He was a little autistic boy, so I know that everything she did and everything I saw, her world revolved around him," said Gifford.

MCSO does have an arson crew investigating as well.

If you'd like to help the family, please visit the family's GoFundMe page.