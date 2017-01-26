Trump to address GOP lawmakers at Philadelphia retreat

- The city of Philadelphia will be buzzing with President Trump and countless GOP leaders make their way into town Thursday.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be meeting with republican lawmakers for their annual GOP Retreat.

Congressional republicans got to work Wednesday, putting together an aggressive 200-day agenda.

Plans include acting on a health care repeal bill by the end of March and rewriting the tax code by August.

On day one, GOP leaders were met by opposition as protesters demonstrated and danced at 12th and Market Streets, right across the street from the Loews Hotel, where President Trump will meet with lawmakers.

City officials are expecting up to 10,000 demonstrators to converge on the city around mid-day Thursday.

Police barricades, SWAT vehicles, and bike officers were already in place Wednesday night. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross is keenly aware of the protests and arrests that took place on inauguration day in Washington last Friday. He says demonstrators will be free to exercise their right to protest up to a point.

"Up until the fact that you break the law, in which case then that's another story," said Ross. "Then we will take appropriate action. So that won't be tolerated."

There will be traffic restrictions Thursday due to the President's visit. For a full list of closures, click here.