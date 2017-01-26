Boy, 4, found unconscious in Brooklyn later dies

121 Riverdale Ave., Brooklyn (FOX 5 NY)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

121 Riverdale Ave., Brooklyn (FOX 5 NY)

121 Riverdale Ave., Brooklyn (FOX 5 NY)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 26 2017 07:23AM EST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 08:11AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A four-year-old boy is dead after he was found unconscious inside an apartment in Brownsville, Brooklyn late Wednesday night.

The NYPD says the child's mother and boyfriend are being quested in connection with the death of Zamair Cooms.

Police responded to their home at 121 Riverdale Ave. at about 9 p.m. where they found Zamair unconscious with bruising on his body. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

An investigation into the child's death is underway.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories