Boy, 4, found unconscious in Brooklyn later dies

- A four-year-old boy is dead after he was found unconscious inside an apartment in Brownsville, Brooklyn late Wednesday night.

The NYPD says the child's mother and boyfriend are being quested in connection with the death of Zamair Cooms.

Police responded to their home at 121 Riverdale Ave. at about 9 p.m. where they found Zamair unconscious with bruising on his body. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

An investigation into the child's death is underway.