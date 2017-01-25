Study: New Jersey curses a lot News Study: New Jersey curses a lot Ah the Garden State. Where four-letter words flow like the cheese on a ripper at Rutt's Hut. No one curses quite like a New Jerseyan.

In many ways cursing is New Jersey, like Springsteen or full-service gas. In fact, a study out of the Netherlands looked at Facebook convos and asked hundreds of people how often they curse. New Jerseyans have the some of the highest cursing rates in the nation, second only to Delaware, according to researchers.

But there is a silver lining. That same study found that the states that swear the most also scored the highest in integrity. It's true. Researchers say people who curse the most are also less likely to care what others think and are therefore more honest.