Volunteers help New Yorkers 'navigate' courts News Volunteers help New Yorkers 'navigate' courts A program is lending a hand to people who have recently been evicted.

When Wilburn Porter, who is legally blind, lost work and found himself in tenant court, he thought he was going to lose his apartment. Porter was able to take advantage of a program at University Settlements -- court navigators, like Ernesto Martinez.

In 2014, Judge Jonathan Lippman noticed a justice gap in tenant court. Almost all landlords were legally represented but most tenants weren't. And there were few resources for attorneys with low-income folks.

So the Court Navigator Program was launched. Court navigators "provide general information, written materials, and one-on-one assistance to eligible unrepresented litigants," according to the New York State Courts website.