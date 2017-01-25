Syrian New Yorker reacts to plan to curb refugees News Syrian New Yorker reacts to plan to curb refugees Ahed Festuk, 29, saw the horrors of Syria's civil war up close. Her home and car were bombed and she lived in constant fear for her life until escaping Aleppo for New York in late 2015. Now she worries a possible ban on refugees from Syria and other Muslim nations by President Trump could leave friends and family members who are seeking asylum in limbo.

President Trump plans to stop accepting Syrian refugees for 120 days and suspend visas to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for at least 30 days, according to the Associated Press.

Georgette Bennett is the founder of the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, a coalition of 75 faith-based organizations working to raise money to resettle refugees and raise awareness of their plight. She says a ban on Syrian refugees would be counterproductive to President Trump's anti-terrorism efforts.