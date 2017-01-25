New Yorkers protest Trump's immigration orders

- A rally organized by the Council on Islamic-American Relations has drawn a huge crowd in Washington Square Park to protest the president's immigration policies. Hundreds of people packed the small park in front of the famous arch in response to Trump's actions on immigration, refugee relocation, and the planned border wall with Mexico.

"These executive orders will not make our nation safer; rather they will signal to the world that America condones discriminatory religious based profiling in its immigration policies," said CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher.