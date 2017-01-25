Fast food worker allegedly smeared her own blood on burger

A Mississippi fast food worker was arrested after turning herself in to police after she allegedly put menstrual blood on a customer’s cheeseburger. Sky Samuel, 18, posted $5,000 bond.

The Columbus Police Department had issued a warrant for her arrest last week after a more than week-long investigation.

Samuel was working at Jack’s Restaurant when she allegedly put the blood and saliva on a cheeseburger she served to a drive-thru customer. A co-worker's mother reported the incident on Facebook, which made its way to police.

The regional chain restaurant turned over security footage to police and says that Samuel no longer works there.

The corporate office released a statement that said, in part: "The company has cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so."

Samuel could face five years in prison on a felony charges. For now, she has been released from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Health is also conducting an investigation in connection with the case.