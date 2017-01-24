NYPD: Masked gunman kills 2 on Staten Island

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say two men have been shot and killed at a commercial business on Staten Island.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a small business loan and cash advance company called Universal Merchant Funding.

Police say a masked man walked to the back of the business on Buel Avenue and shot both men. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police say the victims, who are in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and police did not give a motive for the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.