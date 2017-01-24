Columbia University researches its ties to slavery News Columbia University researches its ties to slavery When you think about Columbia University's progressive reputation, you don't think about slavery. But slavery was an integral part of the university's history dating back to when it was founded in 1754.

- When you think about Columbia University's progressive reputation, you don't think about slavery. But slavery was an integral part of the university's history dating back to when it was founded in 1754.

Columbia historian Eric Foner worked with Columbia students to uncover and report on the school's ties to slavery. The study is posted on Columbia's website. They found that many of the university's early presidents and treasurers owned slaves and many of the trustees and donors made money off the slave trade. Author and historian Steven Wilder's book "Ebony and Ivy" inspired the Ivy League university to research its slave history.

Many universities have ties to slavery and have done similar research.

Damon Hart is the president of the Black Students Organization at Columbia. He believes the university's slavery report should be taught as American history.

Columbia is hoping its research will inspire even more universities to do the same.