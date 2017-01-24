Budget plan includes bulletproof glass for NYPD cars News Budget plan includes bulletproof glass for NYPD cars New York Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an $84.67 billion city budget proposal for 2018. The budget is up $2.6 billion from the plan the city council passed last year. Much of the increase is going towards pensions as well as labor and healthcare costs.

The mayor said the budget was written with the assumption that the city could face big challenges if the federal government slashes spending. Those challenges, he said, affect areas ranging from education to the Affordable Care Act.

De Blasio said this proposed budget includes money to make streets safer as part of Vision Zero, adding 40,000 new classroom seats as well as more crossing guards. The budget includes a plan to spend $1 billion over the next 10 years to replace the roofs at more than 700 New York City Housing Authority buildings. The budget also accounts for the plan to spend $10.4 million to outfit all NYPD patrol cars with bulletproof windows.

However, the mayor reiterated these proposed budget numbers could change based on possible cuts on the federal and state level.