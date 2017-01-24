Name a roach after your Valentine

- If you are looking for a wacky Valentine's Day gift for your loved one, how about naming a roach after him or her? If that doesn't say "I love you," nothing does. The Bronx Zoo is yet again doing its annual Name-a-Roach fundraiser.

Ten bucks lets you name a Madagascar hissing cockroach. You get a certificate featuring the name you picked. For a $35 donation, you get the certificate and either a plush Madagascar hissing cockroach or a box of gourmet chocolates from Nunu Chocolate Company in Brooklyn. A $50 donation gets you the certificate, the plush roach, and the chocolates.

"The original Name-a-Roach launched in 2011, and thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named Madagascar hissing cockroaches at WCS's Bronx Zoo after their favorite loved one, 'ex,' or mother-in-law," the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a news release. "Previous names chosen have been inspired by politics, music, movies, and more. The possibilities are limitless."

The WCS says that the Madagascar hissing cockroach, which is about 4 inches long, is the world's largest roach species.