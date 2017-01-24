Walmart to start selling cars

Walmart is known for rolling back prices, but soon, it might be known for rolling out new cars. The retail giant is teaming up with a start-up company called CarSaver to sell vehicles as some stores in a pilot program.

Carsaver will set up kiosks where employees will help customers select a vehicle and even apply for financing and insurance.

Once car shoppers pick their car, Carsaver will refer them to a dealership within 15 miles of the Walmart to pick up the car.

The program will start in April at about two dozen Walmart Supercenters in Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona and will expand if it turns out to be successful.

Retail rival Costco has found a similar program to be successful.